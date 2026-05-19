Eurozone trade surplus plummets to €7.8 billion in March

Reported by the Consejeros Editorial Team

The Eurozone’s goods trade balance recorded a surplus of €7.8 billion in March, compared with €34.1 billion in the same month last year, according to data published on Tuesday by Eurostat.

Eurozone exports of goods to the rest of the world reached €265.3 billion in March, representing a 5.5% fall compared with the same month in 2025. Meanwhile, imports rose by 4.4% to €257.4 billion.

Compared with February, when the surplus stood at €11.1 billion, the trade balance also deteriorated.

Eurostat explains that the sharp decline compared with March 2025 was mainly due to reduced surpluses in the chemical, machinery and vehicle sectors. Specifically, the surplus for the chemicals and related products group fell from €41.8 billion in March 2025 to €18.9 billion in March 2026, whilst that for machinery and vehicles fell from €17.6 billion to €9.7 billion.

For the first quarter as a whole, the Eurozone recorded a trade surplus of €16.6 billion, well below the €55.4 billion recorded between January and March 2025.

Exports of goods between January and March fell by 6.5% to €713.1 billion, whilst imports decreased by 1.5% to €696.5 billion.

Across the European Union as a whole, the trade surplus stood at €5.9 billion in March, compared with €34 billion in the same month of the previous year.