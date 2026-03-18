Atlas Air Worldwide becomes largest customer for Airbus A350F freighter with order for up to 40 aircraft of this type

Alphavalue / Divacons | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, recognised as the world’s largest operator of Boeing 747 aircraft, announced yesterday its first order for cargo aircraft from Airbus. The airline signed a commitment for up to 40 next-generation freighters, as confirmed by its CEO, Michael Steen. The firm order covers the purchase of 20 Airbus A350F aircraft, with options to buy a further 20 at a later date.

Atlas Air Worldwide is an outsourced air logistics company serving a diverse portfolio of customers across more than 300 destinations in 90 countries.