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Atlas Air Worldwide becomes largest customer for Airbus A350F freighter with order for up to 40 aircraft of this type

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Posted By: The Corner 18th March 2026

Alphavalue / Divacons | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, recognised as the world’s largest operator of Boeing 747 aircraft, announced yesterday its first order for cargo aircraft from Airbus. The airline signed a commitment for up to 40 next-generation freighters, as confirmed by its CEO, Michael Steen. The firm order covers the purchase of 20 Airbus A350F aircraft, with options to buy a further 20 at a later date.

Atlas Air Worldwide is an outsourced air logistics company serving a diverse portfolio of customers across more than 300 destinations in 90 countries.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.