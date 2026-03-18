Inditex flagship brand Zara announces two-year creative collaboration with designer John Galliano

Link Securities | Zara, the flagship brand of Inditex (ITX), announced on Tuesday a two-year creative collaboration with designer John Galliano, who will reinterpret the brand’s archive across various collections, according to a report in Expansión on Tuesday.

With this partnership, Zara continues to advance its strategy of positioning itself as an affordable luxury brand. The chain has other high-profile partnerships, such as with Jo Malone for perfumes, and others that have been temporary, with Stefano Pilati (former creative director of Yves Saint Laurent) or with around fifty brands, including Kate Moss for last year’s 50th-anniversary capsule collection.