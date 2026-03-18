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Inditex flagship brand Zara announces two-year creative collaboration with designer John Galliano

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Posted By: The Corner 18th March 2026

Link Securities | Zara, the flagship brand of Inditex (ITX), announced on Tuesday a two-year creative collaboration with designer John Galliano, who will reinterpret the brand’s archive across various collections, according to a report in Expansión on Tuesday.

With this partnership, Zara continues to advance its strategy of positioning itself as an affordable luxury brand. The chain has other high-profile partnerships, such as with Jo Malone for perfumes, and others that have been temporary, with Stefano Pilati (former creative director of Yves Saint Laurent) or with around fifty brands, including Kate Moss for last year’s 50th-anniversary capsule collection.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.