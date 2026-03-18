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CNMC says Enagás complies with almost all 2022 requirements to strengthen its functional separation as System Operator and transmission operator

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Posted By: The Corner 18th March 2026

Alphavalue/Divacons | The National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) has confirmed that Enagás (ENG) met almost all the 2022 requirements and recommendations to strengthen its functional separation, with the exception of two outstanding issues.

Under the chairmanship of Cani Fernández, the CNMC is ensuring that the Enagás Group maintains strict functional separation between its roles as system operator (Enagás GTS) and as a transmission operator (Enagás Transporte).

This separation is mandatory to avoid conflicts of interest, particularly in the transmission sector.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.