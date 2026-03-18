CNMC says Enagás complies with almost all 2022 requirements to strengthen its functional separation as System Operator and transmission operator

Alphavalue/Divacons | The National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) has confirmed that Enagás (ENG) met almost all the 2022 requirements and recommendations to strengthen its functional separation, with the exception of two outstanding issues.

Under the chairmanship of Cani Fernández, the CNMC is ensuring that the Enagás Group maintains strict functional separation between its roles as system operator (Enagás GTS) and as a transmission operator (Enagás Transporte).

This separation is mandatory to avoid conflicts of interest, particularly in the transmission sector.