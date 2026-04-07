Audax signs partnership with MasOrange to market mobile, fibre and landline services in Spain

Link Securities | Audax (ADX) has signed a strategic partnership with MasOrange, the leading operator by number of customers, to market mobile, fibre and landline services in Spain. Backed by MasOrange’s infrastructure and network, Audax becomes the first independent retailer in Spain to offer a package combining energy with energy services and telecommunications.

Through this partnership, Audax aims to provide its customers with an integrated range of essential services, enabling them to achieve greater savings, convenience and simpler management of their utilities. In this regard, consumers who sign up for energy and telecommunications services with Audax will enjoy a direct monthly discount on their bill. With this milestone, Audax is making progress towards its plans to become a multi-service digital company and is expanding its customer-centric product ecosystem, in line with the objectives set out in its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan.