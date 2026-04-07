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Rovi completes acquisition of pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Phoenix, Arizona, following execution of agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb

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Rovilabs

Posted By: The Corner 7th April 2026

Link Securities | The company has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has completed the Asset Purchase Agreement entered into between its subsidiary ROIS Phoenix Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) for the acquisition of a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant located in Phoenix, Arizona (USA), together with a series of assets and liabilities related thereto.

The completion of the aforementioned Asset Purchase Agreement took place once the customary closing conditions for this type of transaction had been met and no significant adverse changes had occurred since its signing. As previously announced, as part of the Transaction, the Purchaser has entered into a Toll Manufacturing Agreement with BMS, which sets out the terms under which ROIS Phoenix will continue to manufacture for BMS at the Plant, with the necessary staff to enable its operation under the aforementioned conditions that have already been communicated.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.