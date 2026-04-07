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Spanish banks: resilient message on Q1 2026 outlook is expected, Santander Top Pick once again

TOPICS:
banco santander new

Posted By: The Corner 7th April 2026

Morgan Stanley | Álvaro Serrano (analyst) reiterates Santander as his Top Pick among Spanish banks in his Q1 2026 earnings preview, where he expects a resilient message on the outlook. With the improved outlook for net interest income and the market now pricing in between two and three ECB rate hikes between now and the end of the year, he updates his estimates to reflect a peak rate of 2.5% this year, whilst keeping his 2% estimate for 2028 unchanged, which offsets provisions that are 5 basis points higher.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.