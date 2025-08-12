Top Stories

AXA, likely winner of process to acquire stake in Fiberpass, Telefónica and Vodafone Spain’s fibre optic wholesale company

TOPICS:
Telefonica central

Posted By: The Corner 12th August 2025

Link Securities | French insurance company AXA appears to be the likely winner of the process to acquire a stake in Fiberpass, the fibre optic wholesale company created by Telefónica (TEF) and Vodafone Spain, according to Expansión.

AXA Investment Management is in advanced negotiations to take a significant minority stake in Fiberpass, a joint venture between Telefónica and Vodafone Spain to offer wholesale fibre optic broadband connectivity services, i.e. what is known as a fibreco, according to the Financial Times.

According to two people familiar with the talks, the French group, which was recently bought by BNP Paribas and manages assets worth €879 billion, is in talks to take a stake of around 30% in FiberPass. FiberPass, which will serve more than 3.5 million premises, is valued at approximately €1.5 billion, according to estimates by New Street Research. The agreement will allow Telefónica to retain a majority stake, while Vodafone Spain will take a smaller stake of around 10%, according to the sources.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.