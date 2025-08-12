Top Stories

BBVA decides to press ahead with Sabadell bid

TOPICS:
bbva sabadell

Posted By: The Corner 12th August 2025

Renta 4 | BBVA (BBVA) has confirmed in a significant event, following the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held by Sabadell at which the sale of TSB and the distribution of an extraordinary dividend of 50 cents were approved, that it has decided to press ahead with its takeover bid for Sabadell.

Assessment: We believe that this decision to go ahead is in line with expectations.

Currently, the exchange ratio puts the premium at -6%, down from -14% before BBVA’s results were announced. We continue to believe that if BBVA really wants to have a chance of the offer going through, it should improve the offer to at least close the gap in the exchange ratio.

We do not rule out that this decision may support BBVA and Sabadell’s share prices today, in the latter case because the market may increase the possibility of a potential price improvement.

BBVA. HOLD. P.O. €14.14/share

SABADELL. OVERWEIGHT. P.O. €3.29/share

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.