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Unicaja Banco confirms “preliminary discussions” with Wizink Bank regarding potential agreement to boost card and consumer finance business

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Posted By: The Corner 14th April 2026

Link Securities | In relation to certain reports that appeared in some media outlets yesterday, Unicaja Banco informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it regularly analyses potential investment opportunities or corporate transactions that could be of interest to all its shareholders. In this regard, it confirms preliminary discussions with WizinkBank, S.A., with the knowledge of the Board of Directors and within the framework defined in the Strategic Plan, regarding a potential agreement, not yet defined, through which it seeks to boost its card and consumer business. The company has already engaged external financial (PricewaterhouseCoopers) and legal (Uría Menéndez) advisers, but has not yet taken any final decision in this regard.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.