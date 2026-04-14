Unicaja Banco confirms “preliminary discussions” with Wizink Bank regarding potential agreement to boost card and consumer finance business

Link Securities | In relation to certain reports that appeared in some media outlets yesterday, Unicaja Banco informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it regularly analyses potential investment opportunities or corporate transactions that could be of interest to all its shareholders. In this regard, it confirms preliminary discussions with WizinkBank, S.A., with the knowledge of the Board of Directors and within the framework defined in the Strategic Plan, regarding a potential agreement, not yet defined, through which it seeks to boost its card and consumer business. The company has already engaged external financial (PricewaterhouseCoopers) and legal (Uría Menéndez) advisers, but has not yet taken any final decision in this regard.