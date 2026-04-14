Grifols plans to make early repayment of €500 million of its 7.5% secured bonds maturing in 2030

Link Securities | Grifols (GRF) plans to make an early repayment of €500 million of its 7.5% senior secured bonds maturing in 2030. This transaction would enable the company to reduce its higher-cost debt, as part of its strategy to lower its cash interest expense and strengthen its capital structure.

The partial repayment of the 7.5% senior secured bonds maturing in 2030 will take place following the previously announced and successful syndication of the loan and the planned refinancing of the company’s 2027 debt maturities, which includes a long-term secured loan (Term Loan B), significantly increased by approximately €3 billion, as well as a secured revolving credit facility of around $2 billion.

The syndication saw strong demand from global investors and broad institutional support. Following the close of the refinancing, scheduled for 14 April, GRF will not face any significant debt maturities until October 2028. Taken together, these proactive initiatives will strengthen the company’s balance sheet by reducing the level of gross funded debt, lowering the cost of interest payments and improving the maturity profile, whilst the company maintainsstrong levels of liquidity