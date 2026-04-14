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Total of 24.7 million passengers pass through Aena’s airports in March, 65.6 million in first quarter of 2026

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Posted By: The Corner 14th April 2026

Alphavalue/ Divacons | Aena’s network of airports in Spain recorded a total of 24.7 million passengers in March, 3.9% more than in the same month of 2025, although at a slower growth rate than the 4.2% recorded a year earlier. During the month, 216,024 aircraft movements were also handled (up 6.8% year-on-year) and 114,194 tonnes of cargo were transported, virtually in line with March 2025 (up 0.1%). In the first quarter of 2026 as a whole, Aena’s airports in Spain recorded 65.6 million passengers (up 3.2% on the same period in 2025), 564,787 aircraft movements (up 1.7%) and 325,926 tonnes of cargo transported (up 5.5%). Aena shares closed yesterday down by 1.94%.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.