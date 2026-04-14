Total of 24.7 million passengers pass through Aena’s airports in March, 65.6 million in first quarter of 2026

Alphavalue/ Divacons | Aena’s network of airports in Spain recorded a total of 24.7 million passengers in March, 3.9% more than in the same month of 2025, although at a slower growth rate than the 4.2% recorded a year earlier. During the month, 216,024 aircraft movements were also handled (up 6.8% year-on-year) and 114,194 tonnes of cargo were transported, virtually in line with March 2025 (up 0.1%). In the first quarter of 2026 as a whole, Aena’s airports in Spain recorded 65.6 million passengers (up 3.2% on the same period in 2025), 564,787 aircraft movements (up 1.7%) and 325,926 tonnes of cargo transported (up 5.5%). Aena shares closed yesterday down by 1.94%.