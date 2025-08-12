Airbus delivers 373 aircraft so far this year, remains below 2024

Banc Sabadell | Airbus (AIR) announced on Thursday (07/08), after the market closed, the delivery of 67 aircraft during the month of July (compared to 77 in July 2024 and 63 in June 2025), bringing the total number of deliveries in 2025 to 373 (compared to 400 in the same period in 2024; down 7%). On the other hand, a total of seven new orders were recorded during the month, bringing net orders through July 2025 to 405 (compared to 357 through July 2024).

Assessment: The delivery data published is in line with market rumours (~63 aircraft), so we do not expect a significant impact on the share price. Although it shows a slight acceleration compared to June, it remains below 2024 levels, which can be explained by the LEAP engine supply problems, which are expected to be resolved in 2S’25.