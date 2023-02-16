CAF emerges as main candidate to win €330M contract to renew ATM Milano’s bus fleet

Link Securities| The railway manufacturer Construcciones y Auxiliares de Ferrocarriles (CAF), through its bus division Solaris, has applied as the main candidate to renew ATM Milano’s bus fleet, in a tender valued at €330 million and for which it will face competition from up to three different rivals, according to the newspaper elEconomista.es.

The tender, which will be resolved in the coming weeks, according to sources involved in the process, is divided into two lots worth €183 million and €126 million, respectively. The award may result in one or more winners, according to the same sources, although Solaris intends to bid for both. ATM Milano, the public company that serves the city of Milan and 96 nearby municipalities, reserves the right to allocate 30 additional 12-metre buses to the winning bidder in the future.