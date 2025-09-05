Top Stories

CAF faces pressure from Basque government to abandon projects in Israel

Posted By: The Corner 5th September 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | CAF’s contract in Israel opens another front in the battle for control of Talgo with the Basque government. The manufacturer is facing pressure from the Lehendakari to abandon its projects in Israeli territory. A blow that comes as the takeover of its competitor is being finalised.

Lehendakari Imanol Pradales has admitted that the company ‘should perhaps reflect on the ethics’ of this project. SNCB in Belgium has also asked CAF for guarantees that it will respect human rights before executing a €3.4 billion order.

