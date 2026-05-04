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Cellnex exploring agreements with defence companies to use towers for anti-drone surveillance

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Posted By: The Corner 4th May 2026

Link Securities | The European leader in telecommunications towers – which has more than 110,000 mobile antenna sites across 10 European countries – is negotiating partnerships with defence companies to use its sites as part of an anti-drone surveillance alert network, according to its CEO, Marco Patuano, at a media briefing ahead of the group’s annual general meeting.

The executive explained that the profile of a potential drone attack has changed, as drones are now much smaller devices with a different ability to penetrate defences compared to an aeroplane, which can be intercepted more easily.

The radio sites of companies such as Cellnex are mostly towers located in open areas — 60% are urban, suburban and rural towers and 40% are urban rooftop sites — they have perimeter security, with electrical access, usually with a high-speed data connection via fibre or microwave links, and are scattered throughout the country, precisely to ensure widespread radio coverage for mobile phone users, making them highly suitable for installing a network of sensors to monitor for this type of attack.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.