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FCC and Comsa competing against local bidder Mota Engil in tender for contract to build new line on Lisbon Metro

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Posted By: The Corner 4th May 2026

Link Securities | A consortium led by FCC and Comsa is competing against a bid from local firm Mota Engil, which was partnering with the Chinese state-owned giant CRRC, in the tender to secure the contract for the construction of a new line (Linha Violeta) on the Lisbon metro, with an investment budget of €600 million. The contract was initially awarded to Mota Engil and CRRC in 2025, but an investigation by the European Commission in November 2025 uncovered subsidies that had given the winning consortium an unfair competitive advantage, to the detriment of the other bidders, according to the newspaper Expansión.

Sources consulted by the newspaper indicate that Lisbon Metro has only two options: to suspend the tender and issue a new call for bids, or to reject the bid from Mota Engil and its partners and award the contract to the second-highest-scoring bid, that of FCC and Comsa, whose main supplier was the Swiss firm Stadler, which has a train manufacturing plant in Valencia.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.