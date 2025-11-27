Top Stories

Cellnex plans to invest €2.5-3 billion in purchasing land where its towers are located

Posted By: The Corner 27th November 2025

Link Securities | Cellnex (CLNX) CEO Marco Patuano said in an interview with Expansión newspaper that his company plans to invest between €2.5 billion and €3 billion in the coming years in the purchase of land where its towers are located.

Last year, the company created Celland, a subsidiary specialising in this type of business. Patuano also identified defence, densification, transport and energy as the central pillars of growth in the group’s roadmap.

Likewise, with regard to the consolidation of telecommunications companies, the executive indicated that he is not concerned and that he sees potential mergers of telecommunications companies in France and Germany as less complex than in Spain or Italy.

