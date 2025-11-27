Acciona Energía negotiates sale of wind assets in Galicia for €700 million

Banc Sabadell | Acciona Energía (ANE) is reportedly negotiating the sale of its wind assets in Galicia (26 wind farms with a total of 550 MW, which came into operation between 1998 and 2005) to the company Recursos de Galicia (a public-private partnership) for around €700 million, although the transaction is still in its early stages, as Recursos Galicia has only sent a non-binding proposal, according to Expansión.

We would like to remind you that, throughout 2025, Acciona Energía has sold a portfolio of 440 MW to Opdenergy in Spain for €530 million, 136 MW in Peru for approximately €218 million and approximately 50 MW in Costa Rica for €71.4 million, and is also working on advanced operations for the sale of assets worth an additional €1 billion.

Assessment: This is positive news if confirmed and is in line with the company’s strategy of rotating assets to protect its balance sheet and continue developing energy projects. This sale would reduce Acciona Energía’s debt by around 17%. We note that the company (ANE) expects asset rotation in 2025 to generate between €1.5 billion and €1.7 billion (a target that would be covered by sales already made and the approximately €1 billion in sales at an advanced stage, on the understanding that this potential sale of wind farms in Galicia would be executed in 2026 and would therefore not be included in the 2025 targets).