Cellnex to distribute €1 billion among shareholders: half as dividends, half as share buybacks

Link Securities | The Board of Directors of Cellnex (CLNX), based on the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on 9 May 2025, agreed on Thursday to distribute part of the share premium reserve amounting to €500,000,000. This amount will be paid in two instalments: €250,000,000 in January 2026 and €250,000,000 in July 2026. The gross amount per share, as well as the detailed schedule (ex-dividend date, record date and payment date), will be announced in a supplementary announcement once the final parameters have been determined.
Likewise, the Board of Directors of Cellnex agreed to launch a share buyback programme under the authorisation granted to it by resolution of the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on 1 June 2023, authorising the Board of Directors to carry out the acquisition of Cellnex shares. The buyback programme will have the following characteristics:
- Purpose of the buyback programme: to reduce Cellnex’s share capital by cancelling the shares acquired in the buyback programme, subject to approval by the General Shareholders’ Meeting.
- Maximum investment: the buyback programme will have a maximum monetary amount of €500,000,000.
- Maximum number of shares: the maximum number of shares to be acquired under the buyback programme will depend on the price at which the purchases take place. The nominal value of the treasury shares acquired directly or indirectly by the Company, added to those already held by CLNX at any given time and, where applicable, its subsidiaries, may not exceed 10% of the company’s subscribed capital.
- Price and volume: the shares will be purchased at market price.
- Indicative duration of the buyback programme: the buyback programme will begin on 10 November 2025 and will remain in force until 31 December 2026. However, Cellnex reserves the right to terminate the Buyback Programme if, prior to its expiry date, it reaches the maximum monetary amount or if any other circumstances arise that make it advisable to do so.