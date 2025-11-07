Cellnex to distribute €1 billion among shareholders: half as dividends, half as share buybacks

Link Securities | The Board of Directors of Cellnex (CLNX), based on the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on 9 May 2025, agreed on Thursday to distribute part of the share premium reserve amounting to €500,000,000. This amount will be paid in two instalments: €250,000,000 in January 2026 and €250,000,000 in July 2026. The gross amount per share, as well as the detailed schedule (ex-dividend date, record date and payment date), will be announced in a supplementary announcement once the final parameters have been determined.

Likewise, the Board of Directors of Cellnex agreed to launch a share buyback programme under the authorisation granted to it by resolution of the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on 1 June 2023, authorising the Board of Directors to carry out the acquisition of Cellnex shares. The buyback programme will have the following characteristics: