Naturgy rejoins MSCI indices on 25 November after increasing free float and liquidity

Link Securities | On 5 November 2025, MSCI announced the re-inclusion of Naturgy (NTGY) as a component of its MSCI indices, effective 25 November 2025. The MSCI indices serve as a key benchmark for monitoring the performance of global financial markets and are widely used by investors, fund managers and analysts. This inclusion reflects recognition of Naturgy’s increased free float market capitalisation and liquidity, as well as its compliance with other requirements established by MSCI.

This achievement will contribute to improving Naturgy’s visibility in the capital markets and expanding its potential base of institutional investors who follow or use these indices as a benchmark. The restoration of free float and return to the MSCI indices were key objectives of NTGY’s 2025–2027 Strategic Plan, which have now been achieved.