Cellnex under pressure from TCI fund for Bertrand Kan to leave board

Link Securities | TCI, the British fund that has become Cellnex’s main shareholder with 9% of the company, is increasing pressure on Bertrand Kan, who on Monday was relieved of the presidency of the company, to leave the company’s Board of Directors immediately. The fund believes that Cellnex must urgently focus on electing a new CEO, and among the possible candidates, the newspaper Expansión highlights in today’s edition that Marco Patuano has the support of TCI and Edizione Holding, a business vehicle of the Benetton family (between them they control 15% of CLNX’s capital).