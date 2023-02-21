Cepsa and ACE Terminal Rotterdam consortium to open green ammonia shipping corridor between Algeciras and Rotterdam

Norbolsa : The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the ACE Terminal de Rotterdam consortium of companies by which the Spanish energy company has initiated a collaboration with the aim of reaching a binding agreement to facilitate the maritime transport of green ammonia between the port of Algeciras and the port of Rotterdam for its final use in industry. The ammonia can also be used directly by fertiliser companies, after decomposing its molecule, or as hydrogen gas for industry with greater energy needs. The aim of both parties is for this corridor to be operational by 2027.