Cirsa acquires Comatel subsidiary, leading operator in segment in Valencia, as part of inorganic growth strategy

Posted By: The Corner 4th December 2025

Renta 4 | Cirsa has acquired 100% of Amusement Machines Grupo Comatel, a subsidiary of the Comatel group, one of the leaders in amusement machines for bars and restaurants in the Valencian Community. This subsidiary had revenues of €11 million in 2024 and profits of more than €6 million.

Assessment: This news fits in with Cirsa’s inorganic growth strategy of purchasing profitable slot machine operators. Positive news, but with no expected impact on the share price given the small size of the transaction. This company’s revenues represent only around 0.5% of Cirsa’s expected sales in 2025.

We reiterate our Overweight recommendation with a target price of €24.1 per share.

