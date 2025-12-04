Top Stories

Airbus cuts delivery target for 2025 to 790 aircraft, but maintains other financial targets

TOPICS:
airbus cartel 1

Posted By: The Corner 4th December 2025

Norbolsa | The company cuts its delivery target for 2025 to 790 aircraft (previously 820) due to quality issues with A320 fuselage panels manufactured by Sofitec, which are affected by thickness defects. The revision affects hundreds of units, 40% of which are still in production, and has already slowed down deliveries in November. Despite the operational impact, Airbus is maintaining its financial targets for the year unchanged: adjusted EBIT of €7 billion and free cash flow before customer financing of around €4.5 billion.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.