Airbus cuts delivery target for 2025 to 790 aircraft, but maintains other financial targets

Norbolsa | The company cuts its delivery target for 2025 to 790 aircraft (previously 820) due to quality issues with A320 fuselage panels manufactured by Sofitec, which are affected by thickness defects. The revision affects hundreds of units, 40% of which are still in production, and has already slowed down deliveries in November. Despite the operational impact, Airbus is maintaining its financial targets for the year unchanged: adjusted EBIT of €7 billion and free cash flow before customer financing of around €4.5 billion.