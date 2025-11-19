Top Stories

Covalis Capital increases Acerinox stake by 4.076% to 10.14%

Banc Sabadell | According to National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) records, Covalis Capital has increased its stake in the last month by 4.076% to 10.14% through financial instruments from the 6.06% it held in the same way in September this year.

Assessment: Positive news with limited impact that would confirm the more positive sector environment for 2026, where new tariff regulations in Europe should boost prices and volumes in the region. The other relevant shareholders are: Alba 19%, Fundacio Privada Daniel Bravo Andreu 5.7%, IDC 3%.

Acerinox: Overweight (Closing price €11.40; Target price €14).

