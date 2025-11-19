Top Stories

FDA approves expansion of Grifols’ Thrombate III indication to include paediatric patients

TOPICS:
Grifols nueva

Posted By: The Corner 19th November 2025

Link Securities | Grifols (GRF) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the expansion of the indication for Thrombate III, the company’s antithrombin III concentrate, to include paediatric patients diagnosed with hereditary antithrombin deficiency (HAD), according to Bolsamanía.

With this expansion, Thrombate III becomes the first and only antithrombin concentrate approved for adults and paediatric patients with HAD, an often underdiagnosed blood clotting disorder that could affect up to 700,000 people in the United States.

People with this condition have a higher-than-average risk of developing abnormal blood clots. This approval represents a significant advance for patients and families affected by this disease, as HAD presents one of the highest thrombotic risks among hereditary thrombophilias. Furthermore, 85% of patients with HAD will experience at least one thrombotic episode before the age of 50.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.