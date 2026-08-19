Dcoop bids €470 million for Deoleo to become the olive oil market leader

Dcoop takes the initiative to acquire the olive oil group Deoleo. Its €470 million offer is currently the best positioned, with its Italian rivals, Coricelli and New Princess, showing no signs of improving theirs. If Dcoop’s plans come to fruition, the advantages for the cooperative are clear, as it would gain control of iconic brands with a strong presence in Spain and Latin America, such as Carbonell, Koipe, and Hojiblanca. However, the deal has a much broader scope that would reshape the global olive oil market. Spain’s existing leadership in production would be further reinforced by having the sector’s three largest companies (Deoleo, Migasa, and Acesur) fully under Spanish ownership.

According to the newspaper El Economista: “Although the sale is not yet finalized and weeks remain to complete it, the Andalusian firm has reportedly taken the lead over Italian firms Coricelli, Bonifiche Ferraresi, and Newlat Food (via New Princess), French firm Lesieur (Avril), and Australia’s Cobram Estate Olive. The transaction, which involves acquiring the 57% stake currently held by CVC Capital Partners, is in its final phase under the coordination of KPMG, with closure tentatively expected next September.”