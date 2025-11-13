Top Stories

Despite no official confirmation, Telefónica unions suggest company has redundancy plan

Posted By: The Corner 13th November 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | Telefónica unions expect management to propose a redundancy plan for the company. However, at the moment, this measure has not been officially announced; the only thing that has been confirmed is that next Monday the operator’s new strategic plan will be presented to them. Union sources informed EFE that the company’s management sent a very brief invitation to a meeting on Monday morning. The aim is to explain the strategic plan, which Telefónica’s chairman, Marc Murtra, unveiled on 4 November. Despite the lack of official confirmation, rumours and various media reports suggest that there will be a redundancy plan at Telefónica. Telefónica’s shares fell by 0.82% yesterday.

