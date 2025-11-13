Amper strengthens portfolio in oil & gas and offshore wind energy sector, subsidiary Navacel awarded five new contracts worth €25.7 million

Renta 4 | Navacel, Amper’s subsidiary dedicated to manufacturing equipment for the offshore market, has announced the award of five contracts in the oil & gas and offshore wind energy sectors for a total amount of €25.7 million.

The contracts are: 1) two orders valued at €16 million for the supply and manufacture of a mooring and fluid transfer system for BPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading) vessels with a repeat customer in Norway to export gas to Argentina, 2) a contract with a customer in the Netherlands to develop two projects, one in a wind farm in Polish waters in the Baltic Sea, as well as the installation of six rings for tower installations in an offshore wind farm in the Netherlands. The orders are valued at €8.1 million. 3) First contract valued at €1.6 million with a leading customer in Spain to manufacture twenty damper structures to be incorporated into offshore towers in the United Kingdom.

The completion of these five projects is scheduled for 2026 and early 2027.

Assessment: Positive news. Amper strengthens its order book in the offshore wind segment, a division that has been affected in 2025 by delays in business development, and consolidates the confidence of existing customers and a new one in Spain. With these awards, Amper should achieve its 2025 estimated order target of over €600 million, having recorded €572 million in 1H25 (of which €426 million corresponded to the Energy and Sustainability division). P.O. €0.17. OVERWEIGHT.