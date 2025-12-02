DIA moves forward with ‘logistics modernisation’ plan with 40% increase in equipment and investment of over €70 million until 2029

Link Securities | The supermarket chain plans to invest more than €70 million until 2029 in the expansion, modernisation and equipment of its logistics network, according to the digital portal Bolsamania.com. As the company has announced, this amount must be added to the investment made by its real estate partners for the promotion and development of six new logistics centres.

This investment also includes the modernisation of the rest of its current logistics facilities, which includes, among other things, the renovation of cold storage rooms, the optimisation of energy efficiency systems and the implementation of waste management solutions, in order to achieve more sustainable and efficient operations throughout the network. In this way, DIA is moving forward with its ‘logistics modernisation’ plan with the aim of increasing its capacity and implementing technological improvements that will enable it to execute processes more quickly and accurately in terms of routes and goods loading. This initiative is part of the 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, ‘Growing Every Day,’ and will result in a 40% increase in its logistics space, with the aim of increasing its capacity and supporting its planned store expansion plan.