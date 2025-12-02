Top Stories

Técnicas Reunidas repays €271 million and fully amortises SEPI loan

Posted By: The Corner 2nd December 2025

Link | Técnicas Reunidas yesterday paid the €271 million outstanding on the loan from the State Industrial Holdings Company (SEPI), following the partial repayments it had already made in accordance with the payment schedule established for this purpose. The company has thus repaid the loan in full almost a year ahead of schedule. The loan, for a total amount of €340 million, was granted in February 2022 in view of TRE’s strategic nature as a leading company in engineering projects, a technology exporter and an integrator of Spanish suppliers in the energy industry value chain.

