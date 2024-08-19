Top Stories

E.ON maintains guidance for this year and 2028 Strategic Plan: network investments to drive medium-term growth

EON

19th August 2024

Bankinter: E.ON maintains guidance for the year and 2028 targets. Investments in networks will drive medium-term growth. Buy.

Key figures compared to consensus: Adjusted EBITDA €4,868m (-14%) versus €4,856m est; Adjusted EBITDA €1,754m (-24%) versus €1,790m est; Net Debt €40,829m versus €37,691m in December 2023. The management team reiterates 2024 guidance and 2028 targets.

Opinion of Bankinter’s analysis team: Results meet estimates and the management team reiterates the guidance for the year. The contribution to EBITDA of the networks division is reduced this year (-5%) due to the fact that last year it recorded non-recurring income from recoveries from previous years. The networks division accounts for 75% of the group’s total EBITDA. The marketing division reduced its EBITDA contribution (-29%) due to lower volumes and a more unfavourable pricing environment.

Following the results, the management team confirms the guidance for 2024. The guidance is for an EBITDA of between €8.8bn and €9bn, representing a fall of between -5% and -6%. In terms of EBITDA, this would be between €2.8bn and €2.9bn (between -5% and -9% versus. 2023).

The first half results put the group in a very comfortable position to comfortably meet these guidelines. It also reiterates the 2028 targets of the Strategic Plan, which envisages reaching €3,300m in 2028 with an annual EPS growth of +5%.

Our Buy recommendation is based on the following reasons: (i) Medium-term growth in the networks division thanks to the investments included in the Strategic Plan. The regulated asset base (RAB) will grow at an average annual rate of +10% in the period 2023-28; (ii) Visibility in results. The networks business is a regulated activity, which provides good visibility and low volatility in results; (iii) More favourable interest rate environment. The expected interest rate cuts by the ECB favours this type of companies, with high leverage and strong investments; (iv) Attractive valuation ratios, with a P/E over adjusted net attributable profit for 2024 of 11.6x and a dividend yield of 4.5%; (v) Attractive valuation ratios, with a P/E over adjusted net attributable profit for 2024 of 11.6x and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.