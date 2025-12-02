Edreams Odigeo completes share buyback programme with acquisition of more than 2.98 million of own shares

Link Securities | The company announced the completion of its share buyback programme as its term ended on 30 November 2025, having acquired a total of 2,985,081 treasury shares, representing 2.45% of the company’s current share capital. As Edreams Odigeo announced at the start of the Buyback Programme, the purpose of the programme was to reduce the share capital by redeeming the acquired shares.

Subsequently, Edreams Odigeo notified the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of the launch of a Share Buyback Programme in accordance with the authorisation granted by the general shareholders’ meeting held on 27 September 2024.

The Buyback Programme will be carried out under the following terms: