Edreams Odigeo completes share buyback programme with acquisition of more than 2.98 million of own shares

Link Securities | The company announced the completion of its share buyback programme as its term ended on 30 November 2025, having acquired a total of 2,985,081 treasury shares, representing 2.45% of the company’s current share capital. As Edreams Odigeo announced at the start of the Buyback Programme, the purpose of the programme was to reduce the share capital by redeeming the acquired shares.
Subsequently, Edreams Odigeo notified the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of the launch of a Share Buyback Programme in accordance with the authorisation granted by the general shareholders’ meeting held on 27 September 2024.
The Buyback Programme will be carried out under the following terms:
- Purpose. The purpose of the buyback programme is to reduce Edreams Odigeo’s share capital by redeeming the acquired shares.
- Maximum monetary amount. The maximum monetary amount of the buyback programme is €20,000,000 million. In any case, the nominal value of the treasury shares acquired directly or indirectly by the company, added to those already held by the company at any given time and, where applicable, its subsidiaries, may not exceed 10% of the company’s subscribed capital.