eDreams Odigeo exceeds annual forecasts for new Prime members: closes 2026 financial year with 630,000 new sign-ups

Link Securities | The Spanish company eDreams Odigeo (EDR), the world’s leading travel subscription platform, has published an operational update on the growth of its Prime subscriber base during the financial year ending 31 March 2026. In the update, eDreams Odigeo stated that it had exceeded its annual forecasts for new Prime members, closing the 2026 financial year with 630,000 net new sign-ups, which is 5% above forecasts.

This performance brings the total subscriber base to 7.9 million members and highlights both the continued demand for travel and the added value that Prime brings to consumers. These results reflect the successful execution of the first phase of eDreams’ new multi-year strategic plan.

During this period, the company is driving its growth through expansion into new international markets, the diversification of its offering to include products such as rail travel, the introduction of monthly and quarterly payment options for the annual subscription, and the expansion of its capabilities in agent-based artificial intelligence.

Following this initial investment period, eDreams will achieve an accelerated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of between 15% and 20% in its Prime membership base during the financial years 2028 (April 2027 to March 2028), 2029 (April 2028 to March 2029) and 2030 (April 2029 to March 2030), exceeding 13 million by March 2030. During this phase, the company anticipates record growth, with a target of between 1.5 and 2 million new Prime members per year.