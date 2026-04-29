37% of workers in Spain earned less than Minimum Wage in 2024

More than 7.6 million workers in Spain (37% of the total workforce) received a salary in 2024 lower than the Interprofessional Minimum Wage (SMI) of €15,875 per year. This is according to a report by the Ministry of Finance Technicians (Gestha), which highlights the persistence of precariousness in the current labor market.

Regional Disparities

Highest Rates: Andalusia (46.9%) and Extremadura (46.8%) recorded the worst total figures for workers falling below the minimum wage threshold.

and recorded the worst total figures for workers falling below the minimum wage threshold. Lowest Rates: Conversely, Madrid (30.4%) and Catalonia (32.2%) show the best overall employment percentages above this pay level.

Interestingly, Madrid is the only region where the Gini index increased (0.5%) during this period. On the opposite end, Aragon (-16.9%) and Cantabria (-16.4%) are the communities that have most successfully reduced their wage inequality gap.

The Gender Gap and Precariousness

The report emphasizes that labour precariousness disproportionately affects women:

Women represent 55% of low-income workers.

of low-income workers. 42.9% of employed women earn less than the minimum wage, compared to 31.7% of men .

earn less than the minimum wage, compared to . The province of Huelva presents the “most critical” data in the country, with 66.3% of women falling below the wage threshold.

The analysis, published to mark International Workers’ Day, reveals a “two-speed Spain” where the “extreme” salaries of a few contrast with a labour base that is mostly “precarious and feminized.”