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37% of workers in Spain earned less than Minimum Wage in 2024

TOPICS:
Employment November

Posted By: The Corner 29th April 2026

More than 7.6 million workers in Spain (37% of the total workforce) received a salary in 2024 lower than the Interprofessional Minimum Wage (SMI) of €15,875 per year. This is according to a report by the Ministry of Finance Technicians (Gestha), which highlights the persistence of precariousness in the current labor market.

Regional Disparities

  • Highest Rates: Andalusia (46.9%) and Extremadura (46.8%) recorded the worst total figures for workers falling below the minimum wage threshold.
  • Lowest Rates: Conversely, Madrid (30.4%) and Catalonia (32.2%) show the best overall employment percentages above this pay level.

Interestingly, Madrid is the only region where the Gini index increased (0.5%) during this period. On the opposite end, Aragon (-16.9%) and Cantabria (-16.4%) are the communities that have most successfully reduced their wage inequality gap.

The Gender Gap and Precariousness

The report emphasizes that labour precariousness disproportionately affects women:

  • Women represent 55% of low-income workers.
  • 42.9% of employed women earn less than the minimum wage, compared to 31.7% of men.
  • The province of Huelva presents the “most critical” data in the country, with 66.3% of women falling below the wage threshold.

The analysis, published to mark International Workers’ Day, reveals a “two-speed Spain” where the “extreme” salaries of a few contrast with a labour base that is mostly “precarious and feminized.”

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.