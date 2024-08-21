EMU announces plan to introduce additional 9% tariff on Tesla cars imported from China

Bankinter | The EMU announces its plan to introduce an additional 9% tariff on Tesla cars imported from China. This figure results from a downward reassessment of the preliminary number.

The applied tariff varies between companies in the sector, as the EMU has considered factors such as the company’s country of origin (Chinese-owned companies receive more benefits from the government) or whether they have cooperated with the investigation to determine the applicable tariff.

Most of the benefits received by Tesla have come from supplying batteries at below-market prices. However, it has also received benefits such as land use rights, tax breaks and other forms of subsidies.

Opinion of Bankinter’s research team: Despite the fact that the news implies an increase in Tesla’s costs, in comparative terms, the tariff applicable to the company is below those applied to the competition (BYD 17%, DongFeng Motor and Nio 36.3% …).

TESLA ($221.10; Var. Day -0.7%; Var. Year -11.0%)