OHLA delivers first four stations of Miami-Dade County Rapid Transit Corridor

Link Securities | OHLA (OHLA) announced on Tuesday that, through its subsidiary OHLA USA, it has completed an important milestone in the South Corridor Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Florida (United States), with the delivery of the first four BRT stations of this corridor of more than 32 kilometres in length, exclusively for buses.

The objective of the contract, valued at €325.9 million and awarded by the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works, is the conversion of the South Corridor to the Bus Rapid Transit system.