OHLA delivers first four stations of Miami-Dade County Rapid Transit Corridor

ohla torre espacio

21st August 2024

Link Securities | OHLA (OHLA) announced on Tuesday that, through its subsidiary OHLA USA, it has completed an important milestone in the South Corridor Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Florida (United States), with the delivery of the first four BRT stations of this corridor of more than 32 kilometres in length, exclusively for buses.

The objective of the contract, valued at €325.9 million and awarded by the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works, is the conversion of the South Corridor to the Bus Rapid Transit system.

The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.