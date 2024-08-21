Top Stories

Talgo could sell 20 high-speed trains to Saudi Arabia, adding around €700m to its order book

Banc Sabadell : The company’s CEO reportedly said that the company had intensified its contacts with the Medina – Mecca consortium with the aim of manufacturing and supplying 20 high-speed trains, according to press reports.

According to these sources, the company and the consortium have not reached an agreement on the final price of the trains, since the costs have risen substantially from the €35 million per unit that had been initially fixed.

Assessment: News of limited impact once we understand that this type of conversations are usual in a contract of this type. If an order is closed at the previously established price (€35m per unit), this would mean an additional €700m to its order book, implying a +17.4% increase in the same.

