Iberdrola to invest €11m in renovating Onda electricity substation in Castellón

CdM | Iberdrola (IBE), through its distribution company i-DE, is to invest €11 million in the extension and renovation of the Corral del Cuervo transformer substation, located in Onda (Castellón).

The remodelling of the substation will provide a greater number of 132 kilovolt (kV) line positions, which will make it possible to operate with greater flexibility in the distribution of energy in the area and improve adaptation to operating conditions, as it will enable connection with the La Plana and Alcalatén substations.

In addition, the new configuration of the substation will enable it to be connected in the future to new substations to be built in the province to cover the expected growth in surrounding municipalities.

i-DE is currently immersed in a process of transformation of the electricity distribution network that is providing more information to implement additional energy efficiency and sustainability measures, in a way that is committed to ambitious and urgent climate action.

‘This set of actions will facilitate the electrification of the economy and the integration of renewable generation by increasing capacity and improving availability, thus contributing to the necessary energy transition and decarbonisation of the economy. Electricity grids are essential to enable the energy transition, so it is essential to increase investment,’ says Guillermo Raga, i-DE’s director in the Eastern Region.