Enagás successfully completes Spain’s first bioLNG loading at Regasification Plant in Port of Cartagena

8th August 2025

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The gas company successfully completed Spain’s first bioLNG loading at its Regasification Plant located in the Port of Cartagena. The operation, which is the largest in volume to date in the country, consisted of supplying approximately 3,500 cubic metres of bioLNG to the supply vessel Avenir Aspiration, chartered by Axpo. This bioLNG will be used in a subsequent operation tosupply a container ship, a process known as ‘ship to ship’. The Port Authority of Cartagena (APC) collaborated in coordinating the operation.

