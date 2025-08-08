Top Stories

Bankinter and Acciona Energía to collaborate to offer energy solutions to bank’s business customers

TOPICS:
energia solar cubiertas

Posted By: The Corner 8th August 2025

Link Securities | Bankinter (BKT) and Acciona Energía (ANE) have signed a collaboration agreement to offer the bank’s business customers a comprehensive energy services solution for their facilities, with favourable financing conditions, according to yesterday’s report on the Bolsamanía website.

According to both companies, the solutions offered include photovoltaic self-consumption projects, storage batteries, electric vehicle chargers and aerothermal energy.

On the one hand, Acciona Energía will provide a turnkey service that encompasses everything from advice, design and execution of the project to its maintenance and energy certification. Bankinter, for its part, will facilitate the financing of the investment on favourable terms through two of its official financing lines: Línea ICO Verde and Línea BEI Verde.

One of the ‘differentiating’ services included in Acciona Energía’s comprehensive offering is the application for energy saving certificates (CAEs), an electronic document that guarantees that a specific energy efficiency measure has been carried out and has achieved final energy savings. ‘These EACs allow energy savings to be monetised and part of the investment made to be recovered,’ they explain. In this regard, BKT offers its client companies the opportunity to advance the value of the final energy consumption savings that will be generated by the EACs through the ‘EAC Advance Loan’.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.