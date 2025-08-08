Top Stories

Naturgy connects first biomethane plant in Navarre to gas network through distributor Nedgia

TOPICS:

Posted By: The Corner 8th August 2025

Link Securities | Naturgy (NTGY), through its distributor Nedgia, has connected the first biomethane plant in the Autonomous Community of Navarre to its gas network, according to the Bolsamanía website.

The facility has been promoted by the company E-cogeneración Cabanillas and will produce up to 22 GWh of renewable gas from the treatment of livestock and agri-food waste. This amount is equivalent to the consumption of 4,000 households.

Nedgia Navarra, the group’s distributor in this region, has carried out the technical connection from the delivery point to the network, covering a distance of around 25 metres. The facility is part of the expansion of an electricity and heat production plant using cogeneration equipment. This plant was commissioned in 2011 with an installed capacity of 370 kWe, using the heat generated for its own processes.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.