Naturgy connects first biomethane plant in Navarre to gas network through distributor Nedgia

Link Securities | Naturgy (NTGY), through its distributor Nedgia, has connected the first biomethane plant in the Autonomous Community of Navarre to its gas network, according to the Bolsamanía website.

The facility has been promoted by the company E-cogeneración Cabanillas and will produce up to 22 GWh of renewable gas from the treatment of livestock and agri-food waste. This amount is equivalent to the consumption of 4,000 households.

Nedgia Navarra, the group’s distributor in this region, has carried out the technical connection from the delivery point to the network, covering a distance of around 25 metres. The facility is part of the expansion of an electricity and heat production plant using cogeneration equipment. This plant was commissioned in 2011 with an installed capacity of 370 kWe, using the heat generated for its own processes.