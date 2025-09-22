Endesa joins European Blades2Build project to carry out largest wind farm repowering in Spain

Link Securities | The company, through its renewable energy subsidiary, Enel Green Power España, has connected its largest repowered wind farm in Aldeavieja, between the municipalities of Santa María del Cubillo and Ojos Albos in Ávila, according to a report by the website Bolsamania.com last Friday. The facility has gone from 22 wind turbines to four, with greater renewable production capacity.

‘For us, this repowering is a real milestone,’ said Rafael González, Director of Generation at Enel Green Power Spain, who assessed “not only the fact that we are producing more with less, reducing the visual impact, but above all because the dismantling has generated zero waste thanks to the revaluation of all the components, making Aldeavieja the first wind farm in Europe to use structural concrete made from recycled fibres from decommissioned wind turbine blades.

In fact, recycling wind turbine blades that have reached the end of their useful life has always been a challenge for the sector, which is why Endesa joined, along with 14 other partners, the European Blades2Build project, whose objective has been to offer real and scalable solutions to a challenge that until now had no viable circular answer.