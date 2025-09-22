Top Stories

Endesa joins European Blades2Build project to carry out largest wind farm repowering in Spain

TOPICS:
Endesa eolica

Posted By: The Corner 22nd September 2025

Link Securities | The company, through its renewable energy subsidiary, Enel Green Power España, has connected its largest repowered wind farm in Aldeavieja, between the municipalities of Santa María del Cubillo and Ojos Albos in Ávila, according to a report by the website Bolsamania.com last Friday. The facility has gone from 22 wind turbines to four, with greater renewable production capacity.

‘For us, this repowering is a real milestone,’ said Rafael González, Director of Generation at Enel Green Power Spain, who assessed “not only the fact that we are producing more with less, reducing the visual impact, but above all because the dismantling has generated zero waste thanks to the revaluation of all the components, making Aldeavieja the first wind farm in Europe to use structural concrete made from recycled fibres from decommissioned wind turbine blades.

In fact, recycling wind turbine blades that have reached the end of their useful life has always been a challenge for the sector, which is why Endesa joined, along with 14 other partners, the European Blades2Build project, whose objective has been to offer real and scalable solutions to a challenge that until now had no viable circular answer.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.