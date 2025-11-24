Top Stories

Faes Farma to pay gross dividend of €0.041 per share on 12 January

Posted By: The Corner 24th November 2025

Link Securities | The Board of Directors of Faes Farma (FAE) has approved the payment of a cash dividend on account of the 2025 results of €0.041 gross per share. The cash dividend will be paid in January 2026 and will amount to approximately €12.8 million. The relevant dates for this operation are as follows:

  • Last trading date for shares with dividend rights: 7 January.
  • Date from which shares will be traded without dividend rights (ExDate): 8 January.
  • Date on which registered shareholders entitled to receive the dividend are determined (Record Date): 9 January.
  • Payment date: 12 January.

The supplementary dividend for the 2025 financial year will also be paid in cash, once approved by the Ordinary General Meeting scheduled for mid-2026. As previously stated, the company intends to maintain the dividend payment entirely in cash, with a target of around 50% of the profit for the period. This remuneration may vary depending on FAE’s investment needs within its international expansion and growth policy, both organic and inorganic.

