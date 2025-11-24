FCC in final running to win contract to design and build Austin light rail system, valued at €2.8 billion

Link Securities | FCC (FCC) is in the final race as leader of a consortium to win the contract to design and build the first phase of the Austin light rail system in Texas (United States), according to a report on Monday in the newspaper elEconomista.

The value of this tender is estimated at around $3.2 billion (approximately €2.8 billion at the current exchange rate). The cost of the project as a whole is estimated to be between $7.1 billion and $8.2 billion (between €6.17 billion and €7.12 billion).

FCC heads an alliance that also includes the engineering firms Aecon, from Canada, and Jacobs, through its subsidiary Lane (United States). The Basque engineering firm Sener, which has extensive experience in the design of transport infrastructure in the United States, is also part of the association. The FCC consortium, named Austin Transit Solutions, is one of three bidders that have participated in the final bidding process organised by the Austin Transit Partnership (ATP). It is competing against the Austin Rail Constructors alliance, made up of Stacy and Witbeck and Sundt Construction, and the US construction company Kiewit.