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FCC reaffirms century-long relationship with Barcelona City Council by renewing €121 million contract to manage public sewerage system for eight years

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fcc edificio

Posted By: The Corner 8th April 2026

Alphavalue / Divacons | Barcelona City Council has renewed its contract with FCC Medio Ambiente for the cleaning and maintenance of the public sewerage system, worth €121 million. The contract will run for the next eight years, with an option to extend for a further two years. According to the company, this award reaffirms a historic relationship that began in 1911, when the council awarded it the first service contract in its history.

The service, which will serve 1.7 million people and employs over 200 professionals, is taking a decisive technological leap forward with the implementation of a fully digitalised management system that combines human and artificial intelligence to deliver a more efficient, safe and sustainable operation.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.