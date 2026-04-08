FCC reaffirms century-long relationship with Barcelona City Council by renewing €121 million contract to manage public sewerage system for eight years

Alphavalue / Divacons | Barcelona City Council has renewed its contract with FCC Medio Ambiente for the cleaning and maintenance of the public sewerage system, worth €121 million. The contract will run for the next eight years, with an option to extend for a further two years. According to the company, this award reaffirms a historic relationship that began in 1911, when the council awarded it the first service contract in its history.

The service, which will serve 1.7 million people and employs over 200 professionals, is taking a decisive technological leap forward with the implementation of a fully digitalised management system that combines human and artificial intelligence to deliver a more efficient, safe and sustainable operation.