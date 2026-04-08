Top Stories

Mapfre anticipates positive Q1 2026 thanks to performance of motor insurance, favourable market environment and recovery in Latin America

TOPICS:
Mapfre

Posted By: The Corner 8th April 2026

Alphavalue/Divacons | The Spanish insurer anticipates a potentially positive Q1 2026, with results that could surprise on the upside despite revenue growth that remains mixed.

The improvement would stem from higher profitability: better performance in motor insurance in Iberia/EMEA, a favourable market environment (particularly in reinsurance), a recovery in Latin America and a strong financial result. The main weakness is a slight deterioration in the combined ratio in Brazil.

Mapfre: Buy, Target Price €4.28 per share.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.