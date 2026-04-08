Mapfre anticipates positive Q1 2026 thanks to performance of motor insurance, favourable market environment and recovery in Latin America

Alphavalue/Divacons | The Spanish insurer anticipates a potentially positive Q1 2026, with results that could surprise on the upside despite revenue growth that remains mixed.

The improvement would stem from higher profitability: better performance in motor insurance in Iberia/EMEA, a favourable market environment (particularly in reinsurance), a recovery in Latin America and a strong financial result. The main weakness is a slight deterioration in the combined ratio in Brazil.

Mapfre: Buy, Target Price €4.28 per share.