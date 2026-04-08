Técnicas Reunidas to process rare earths at Araxá deposit in Brazil as part of partnership with project owner St George Mining

Link Securities | Técnicas Reunidas has been contracted by the Australian company St George Mining to carry out rare earth processing trials at the Araxá project in Brazil, as part of a strategic engineering partnership between the two companies, the digital portal Bolsamania.com reported. The agreement, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), envisages the application of the proprietary RARETECH® technology for the refining of the mineralisation, including the production of mixed carbonate and rare earth oxides, as well as their separation and fractionation.

Furthermore, the contract opens the door to further work, such as the design of a flow diagram or even a complete industrial plant for the processing of these materials, which could expand the economic scope of the project for the Spanish company. The Araxá deposit, wholly owned by St George Mining, is the largest hard-rock rare earth deposit in South America and one of the most significant globally, reinforcing the strategic nature of this collaboration.