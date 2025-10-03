Top Stories

FDA approves Zepzelca (Pharma Mar) + Tecentriq (Roche) combination therapy for treating lung cancer

Pharmamar

Posted By: The Corner 3rd October 2025

Bankinter | The FDA has authorised the combination therapy as a first-line maintenance treatment for adults with advanced small cell lung cancer, following platinum-based therapy.

Bankinter analysis team’s view: Positive news, Zepzelca was approved as a second-line treatment, now it moves to first-line and maintenance, making it the first choice for oncologists. This approval should be reflected in an increase in royalty income, direct sales of the drug and sales of raw materials. We reiterate our Buy recommendation and Target Price of €100/share.

